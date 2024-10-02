Signing in Alnwick to launch new book by father and daughter

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:43 BST
Becca and Mike Poremba with their new book.Becca and Mike Poremba with their new book.
A new book by a father and daughter is inspired by the Northumberland landscape and the colours of autumn.

Mike and Becca Poremba live in Felton and the images and words produced for ‘CROW’ reflect the huge influence that the county has had on them and their family.

The story of a journey to find treasure will be launched with a book signing at The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick on Saturday, October 12 from 2pm.

Becca has exhibited her paintings at Gallery Forty5 in Felton and the book is illustrated throughout with Becca’s paintings that incorporate locally sourced natural pigments – sea coal, charcoal, elderberry and sandstone.

