Running Fox catches a series of killers as Lesbury author releases new book

Author Marrisse Whittaker and Daisy Ainsworth from The Running Fox.

The popular artisan eatery and shop will be stocking the whole DSI Billie Wilde series, including book one The Magpie, book two The Devil’s Line, and book three The Mad Hatter Murders, at the new Longhoughton outlet.

This latest book weaves another Northumberland based serial killer story, with real facts about author Lewis Carroll’s links with the North East and possible inspiration for his Alice books.

“My publishers OR/M Bloodhound Books, ensure that all of my crime fiction novels are sold far and wide all over the world and all are doing very well indeed, but it is very hard to get the books stocked by local bookshops, despite both author and stories being set in the area,” Marrisse says.

“So I was thrilled when Kris Blackburn, creator of the Running Foxes, welcomed my books with open arms; staying true to the company’s vision of stocking food and artworks of all types created by local people.

"The Running Foxes are already my favourite places to visit, so I couldn’t wish for a better local home for my works of fiction.”

Marrisse worked in TV and film production for many years and has written scripts for TV drama’s including Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Her debut novel was shortlisted for The Lindisfarne Prize for Outstanding Debut Crime Fiction.

She hopes the books will eventually be adapted for TV.