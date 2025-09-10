Rory Clements opens up about his new book ahead of signing session in Morpeth

Author Rory Clements. Picture by Rory Cruickshank.

Rory Clements is an acclaimed thriller writer, whose novels Revenger and Nucleus both won the CWA Historical Dagger, and who has written books set in Tudor Britain and 1930s Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of his visit to Morpeth Waterstones later this month, Caroline Dominey talked to him and asked him a range of questions about his latest novel, Evil in High Places, featuring Munich Kripo detective Sebastian Wolff.

You’re an award winning writer, whose novels span different historical periods. What led you to write a series set in 1930s Munich? And what can you tell us about what Munich was like at this time?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munich is a fabulous place and I suspect it always was. Great beer, wonderful climate, beautiful lakes, masses of history, brilliant galleries – and fabulous skiing a short train ride away. But in the 1930s there was a less pleasant edge – the deadly menace of the Nazis who ruled the city and considered it their spiritual home.

Many young middle-class British people went there as a kind of finishing school because it offered an excellent exchange rate and a lot of fun. Some girls were more than happy to flirt with the SS officers, seeing them as rather dashing in their black uniform. We now realise, of course, that the SS were actually a horribly vicious and cruel bunch – but that may not have been so obvious back then.

Having read a lot about the city’s history, it occurred to me that this was the perfect place for a detective series. Much more interesting than Berlin.

Your key character, Sebastian Wolff, is a police detective who harbours a lot of antipathy towards the ruling Nazi party. Tell us more about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb is hemmed in on all sides. His own teenage son is a fervent member of the Hitler Youth (like almost all young Germans at that time), his deeply-corrupt uncle, Christian Weber, is one of Hitler’s oldest friends and many cops are wedded to the Nazi Party. Somehow, Seb must look for justice when those around him are often more interested in concealing the truth.

He is a man who cares deeply about his family, friends and the citizens of his country, but he has no concern for his own life. He lost his fear of death in the trenches when he saw his fellow soldiers die and when, as a machine-gunner, he killed hundreds of British soldiers.

The novels are peopled with both fictional characters and actual figures drawn from history. What challenges, if any, does this pose for you as a writer?

I want to be as true as possible to the real characters who inhabit my books. Of course you can’t libel the dead, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be fair to them. That said, I can’t see any reason to be fair to Hitler and co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The use of real people in historical fiction goes back to Shakespeare, of course. He has real and fictional characters in all his history plays and he invents dialogue for them. Like all historical novelists, I’m just carrying on the tradition.

A key character appearing in your current series is Unity Mitford (one of the infamous Mitford sisters). What was Unity like?

Well she was definitely a rabid anti-semite. What is not entirely clear is whether she was plain stupid or horribly misguided. She certainly became firm friends with Hitler and seemed to have better access to him than his own ministers.

She was known as ‘the most dangerous woman in Munich’ – because if she overheard anyone saying anything vaguely critical of the Nazis they would quickly be denounced to the Gestapo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have had a long career in journalism. Has this experience influenced your approach to your writing at all?

Hopefully it has helped me understand what makes a good story – and to tell it in a clear way. I suppose it has also taught me the value of thorough research and accuracy.

Which authors of historical fiction would you consider to be your influences?

Anya Seton’s brilliant book Katherine was probably the first historical novel I read. It’s the story of Katherine Swynford, mistress and then wife of John of Gaunt, who became the ancestor of our royal family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary Mantel is also a huge influence – I would class Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies as two of the greatest English novels of any genre. I was also inspired by Robert Harris’s Fatherland.

Evil in High Places is available from Waterstones in Morpeth, priced £16.99. Rory Clements will be coming to Waterstones in Morpeth to talk about his work on Thursday, September 25 at 6pm. Tickets are available priced £5 at Waterstones.com or in-store. Please talk to a bookseller for more details on 01670 510491.