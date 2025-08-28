Legendary chef, author and broadcaster Rick Stein is returning to Waterstones Morpeth for an exclusive book signing.

On Thursday, November 13 2025 at 12pm, Sanderson Arcade are thrilled to welcome the chef as he launches his brand-new festive cookbook, Rick Stein’s Christmas, published by BBC Books.

This is Rick’s first dedicated festive cookbook. Packed with more than 100 recipes from indulgent roast goose and glazed ham to mince pies and ways to transform leftovers, Rick weaves in his own treasured memories of family, food, and Christmas traditions.

During the authors previous visit to Sanderson Arcade in 2023, hundreds of copies of his cookbook Simple Suppers flew off the shelves, with visitors braving long queues in the cold to meet him.

Rick Stein with his brand-new cook book, Rick Stein's Christmas.

Caroline Dominey, manager at Waterstones Morpeth said: “This promises to be another highlight of our events calendar.

"Rick is such a household name, and we know this book signing will once again create a real sense of excitement across Morpeth with his fans.”