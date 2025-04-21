Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland crime author LJ Ross has revealed that actor Richard Armitage will be returning to narrate her next two books.

The actor, best known for his roles in The Hobbit and Captain America, will voice the upcoming instalments of the popular Alexander Gregory series, after already providing the audio for the previous four.

The Alexander Gregory books are an ongoing thrillers series by writer, LJ Ross, and the next two – book seven, Obsession, and the unnamed eighth book, are slated for publication in September 2025 and 2026.

The Ponteland-born author said: “I am so delighted that Richard is returning to narrate the next two books in my series of Alex Gregory thrillers. He brought the past four books to life with such skill and sensitivity, I know fans will be as thrilled as I am to know there will be at least another two instalments to look forward to.”