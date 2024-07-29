Recently published book by local author Jan Bending

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deception is a novel about the moral dilemmas faced by those living in the shadows of war.

Deception by local author Jan Bending tells the story of a young Scots girl, Helen Douglas, who travels from her home on the Scottish Borders to Normandy in 1938, to care for the children of a Jewish family. When war breaks out and the Germans occupy France in 1940 Helen is forced to take on a new identity to protect those entrusted to her. Whilst Helen does her best to conceal her true identity, she is trapped in a dangerous situation and in order to protect herself and others she is forced to make decisions and compromises built upon layers of deceit, her own and that of those around her

Deception weaves a narrative of romance, survival and betrayal as protagonist Helen comes to terms with the realities of both protecting those entrusted to her, and falling in love with a German general, as the Nazi regime spreads across Europe during World War Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deception is published by Cranthorpemillner of Cambridge, under the author's name as Jan Stirling Locke. It is the first book of a trilogy. Book two, Restoration, is set in set Bonn 1946/47 and book three, Destiny, to be published late 2025, is set in Berlin in 1948/49 and in East Prussia late 19th /early 20th century.

Author's own photo

Jan lives in Amble having moved there from Berwickshire. She attended school in Newcastle upon Tyne, attended Newcastle University and trained and worked as a nurse at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the city. Her autobiography reads as follows:

Jan was born in Edinburgh. As a registered nurse and qualified teacher of English Jan has lived and worked in many countries. She failed to fulfil the academic expectations promised by 3 A grades at A level ( 1968) by only scraping a third class honours in her Geography degree at university in Newcastle, in part because she found the academic demands of the course did not fit well with her work as a waitress in Oscars Viking Restaurant, Station Hotel, Newcastle. Here, she and her co-workers dressed as Viking serving wenches.

As a young woman she travelled alone through Eastern and Central Europe in search of love and adventure. Much of her writing reflects her experiences during her travels behind the "Iron Curtain". From the age of fifteen, she undertook a number of extra-curricular jobs which included working as a kitchen assistant, ( Littlewoods , Newcastle ) postman, ( Christmas post) waitress (sundry establishments) sweet shop assistant (Maynards, Newcastle) where she admits to eating far more chocolates than she sold, and assistant in a dental practice in Gosforth. She was dismissed from the latter employment on account of her addiction to Needlers Fruit Drops, the wrappings of which would fill the waste-bin in the surgery. This did not conform to the ethos of healthy teeth the surgery aspired to. She also worked in a number of bars in the Gosforth area during her mis-spent time at University, and, while a nurse at the RVI, worked in Newcastle's first wine bar, which she remembers as being in St Mary's Place, Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad