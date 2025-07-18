Waterstones in Morpeth has put together a fun range of children’s activities for the summer holidays period.

The themes at the store in Sanderson Arcade are as follows – July 21 to July 25: Animal Magic (six animals hiding all have a letter that spells out a word). July 28 to August 1: It's A Bit Fishy! Find letters to make up a word. August 4 to August 8: Have You Heard The Buzz? Find the beastie bugs that are hiding.

August 11 to August 15: Dinosaur Stomp! Find letters to make up a word. August 18 to August 22: Pirate Hunt! Spot the treasure items and treats galore for those who can. August 25 to August 29: Incy Wincy Spider (find the friendly spiders and their webs and the spiders have a letter that spell out a word).

Waterstones in Morpeth will also be running Storytime sessions throughout the summer holidays on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10am.