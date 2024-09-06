The programme for the 2024 Berwick Literary Festival has been released and tickets are already selling well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the opening of Berwick Old Bridge and running from October 7 to 13, this year it is being guided by the theme of ‘Bridging the Divide’ and a wide range of speakers and performers will be welcomed to the town who will address the theme in many different and intriguing ways.

Following the hugely successful visit of Michael Palin in August, well-known faces such as the BBC News presenter Mishal Husain, national treasure Christopher Biggins and star of the West End and Broadway musical heritage Liz Robertson will appear at The Maltings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, renowned novelists James Robertson, Sara Sheridan, Jessica Moor and others will stand cheek by jowl with the young Scottish poet sensation, Len Pennie, Pakistani food wizard Sumayya Usmani and a favourite Borders personality and prolific writer in Alistair Moffat.

Liz Robertson and pianist Simon Beck, and a picture of Mishal Husain by Ruth Crafer.

Of the other speakers and features, a Berwick Literary Festival spokesperson said: “We could hardly escape some political perspectives on the controversial present and the current situation in Iran will be addressed by Professor Ali Ansari, and with the apparent radical swing to the right in many places, Cambridge Professor Ali Amin will ask where will politics go next?

“Equally important will be the launch of a book produced with pupils from Berwick Academy recording in poetry, articles, letters, and so on, their reactions to the challenge of ‘Difficult Conversations’.

“We will also welcome the Duke of Northumberland for the first time, who will speak about his new book on the Percys in the Wars of the Roses, whilst archaeologist Jim Leary will address ‘humanity’s perpetual movements’ throughout history and Christopher Catherwood will assess the on-going significance of Sir Winston Churchill in the year of his 150th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And as always, there is an extensive programme in our schools – including, for the first time, Eyemouth High School and the group of those in education other than at school.

Alistair Moffat and a picture of the Duke of Northumberland by Phil Wilkinson.

“There is so much more. Music, poetry, fiction, history, art. Brochures will be found throughout the region in libraries, bookshops, community shops, churches – wherever our communities gather – and tickets can be booked direct from www.berwickliteraryfestival.com”