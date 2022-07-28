Pru’s novel ‘Don’t Leave’ won the 2020 Lindisfarne Prize for a debut thriller by an author living in the North East, or which is set in the region.

She said: “The Bathing House has such a special setting, standing on its own so close to the sea, which lends itself to a story with a mysterious supernatural theme.

"Although the house inspired my tale and features on the cover, the cottage in my book is completely fictional.”

Pru wrote the story as a short play for Warkworth Drama Group 12 years ago, and only decided to re-write it as a novel after picking up a leaflet for the Lindisfarne Prize competition.

The 2020 Covid pandemic lockdown enabled her to complete the book.

The Lindisfarne Prize judges, which included the competition’s sponsor crime writer L.J. Ross, described Pru’s story as ‘atmospheric, with a killer sting in the tail.’

Hertfordshire-born Pru worked as a local newspaper reporter before moving on to teenage and women’s magazines.

She moved to the North East nearly 40 years ago and continued to write for magazines whilst raising three children, and later ran several adult education courses including creative writing.

Although now retired, Pru, has continued to write short stories for magazines, as well as plays. In 2014 she was commissioned to write a biography of social campaigner and activist Dorothy Robson.