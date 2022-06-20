A dozen little libraries that rest on the simple maxim of ‘take a book and/or leave a book’ have been created between Warkworth and Berwick.

Each little library has a local steward that looks after the roadside box of books, restocking and maintaining a range of books for all age groups and interests.

It is part of the Books by the Sea initiative launched by Embleton farmer Guy Douglas during lockdown.

One of the Books by the Sea little libraries.

To celebrate the launch of its first publication, Forecast, a video installation and pop-up library event is taking place at Low Mill Farm, on Sea Lane, Embleton this weekend ((June 25-26).

Featuring poetry, photography, stories and illustrations, with involvement from local schoolchildren, Forecast is a creative response to life on the north Northumberland coast, and aims to celebrate the custodians who make Books by the Sea such a unique community-led literacy project.

Guy said: “We hope this event will be a great showcase for Books by the Sea and particularly the library stewards who keep the whole thing going. We will have a pop-up library stocked with some cracking books and a chance for guests to take some time to read, hear and see something they might never encounter otherwise.

“We love the happenstance of Books by the Sea, as you never know what you might find in our libraries.

“We’re excited to screen the film which we hope will bring the whole project to life!”

The video has been filmed and produced by Jason Thompson and Angela Carrington from The Bigger Picture.

Matthew Jarratt, an independent curator, said: “We are keen to celebrate Books by the Sea and the local people who make it such a fascinating project. We are also keen to see if we can begin a series of arts events at the old barn at Low Mill Farm.”