Plenty to see at fair in Berwick

Interesting Books + Zines owner Ben Lewis said: “The response to the fair has been brilliant and we'll be joined by a mix of local, national and international artists such as Chris Shaw, a Paris-based photographer whose work is held in the Tate's collection; Kingsley Ifill, a Kent-based artist and photographer who has exhibited internationally; Dinda Fass, an Edinburgh-based bookmaker whose recent work The Island is held in the Scottish Poetry Library's artist book collection, and Sinéad Kempley, a Berwick-based artist and PhD student at Edinburgh College of Art, along with many more talented individuals and creative businesses.”