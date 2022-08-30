Plenty to see at fair in Berwick
An eye-catching event is being held at the Berwick Visitor Centre, Walkergate, this weekend.
ART. BOOK. ZINE. BERWICK. (ABZB) is an Art, Book and Zine fair organised by the team at the Interesting Books + Zines shop on West Street, and Mark Pearson and Sam Stokes.
The inaugural event will see book publishers, artists, photographers, zine-makers and print-makers, exhibiting and selling their work.
The fair is taking place on on Saturday and Sunday (11am to 5pm on both days).
Interesting Books + Zines owner Ben Lewis said: “The response to the fair has been brilliant and we'll be joined by a mix of local, national and international artists such as Chris Shaw, a Paris-based photographer whose work is held in the Tate's collection; Kingsley Ifill, a Kent-based artist and photographer who has exhibited internationally; Dinda Fass, an Edinburgh-based bookmaker whose recent work The Island is held in the Scottish Poetry Library's artist book collection, and Sinéad Kempley, a Berwick-based artist and PhD student at Edinburgh College of Art, along with many more talented individuals and creative businesses.”
Entry to ABZB is free of charge and more information about the fair can be found at https://interestingbooks.co.uk/book-fair