Ed Waugh’s work includes the self-penned national hits ‘Wor Bella’, ‘Carrying David’ and ‘Hadaway Harry’, as well as the co-written ‘Dirty Dusting’.

The talk, titled ‘21 years in show business’, will deal with some of the many adventures Ed has experienced with his national and international hit plays in the UK, New Zealand and Ireland.

With more than 21 professional full play credits to his name, the writer has also penned many sketches for Sunday for Sammy, Christmas at the Cathedral and The Laffalang.

His co-written film script ‘The Liquidator’ won the Gotham Screen International Film Festival award for Best Comedy Screenplay in 2010 in New York and was also shorlisted for the Best Screenplay award.

Ed, who co-wrote ‘Waiting For Gateaux’ and self-penned ‘The Great Joe Wilson’ and ‘Mr Corvan's Music Hall’, will be entertaining people at the special event during National Libraries Week.

It is being organised by the team from Blyth Library, who will welcome him back after his sold-out event earlier in the year.

Ed said: “I'm delighted to be invited to speak. Usually, I talk about other people – forgotten Geordie heroes.

“This time is about my time as a professional stage writer, which started in 2002 and has allowed me to have more than two decades of great fun and meeting interesting people.”