In just a few weeks’ time Alnwick will be bursting with creativity as inspiring writers, film-makers and artists converge on the town for the inaugural event.

Suzy said: “I was chatting with the then Mayor, Councillor Lynda Wearn and said I was thinking of a book festival. She challenged me to do it and look where we are now.”

Alnwick Town Council has given its full backing to the event which takes place from February 24-26 by giving a £2,500 grant.

Story Fest founder Suzy Walker with Cllr Martin Harrington in Barter Books. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

Cllr Martin Harrington, who chairs the Alnwick Partnership Retail and Town Centre Advisory Group, said “I am so excited about Story Fest: it is going to put Alnwick on the map, it’s a town-wide event that can be enjoyed equally by the local community and visitors, there are events for people of all ages, it’s going to be inspiring – I can’t wait!

“Suzy’s infectious enthusiasm has created a real buzz around Story Fest and I am confident that her wish to make Alnwick the ‘Story Town of the North’ will come true.”

Headliners include LJ Ross, Ann Cleeves, BBC’s Dr Janina Ramirez and Obama’s favourite travel writer Michael Booth, at venues including The Accidental Bookshop, Alnwick Castle, Alnwick Gardens, Bailiffgate Museum, Barter Books, Alnwick Playhouse and Alnwick Gardens Treehouse.

Author LJ Ross.

Story Fest will include the launch of the Northern Film Prize, an award recognising short film-making, founded and sponsored by LJ Ross.

