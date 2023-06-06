A large and very diverse audience was treated to a sparkling evening of story, memory and topical comment about top level football, players, managers and owners, the pressures on family life and much else besides – delivered with humour, panache and no little pathos – as the former top level football player in England and Scotland launched the second volume of his memoirs at The Maltings.

The enrapt crowd from Berwick and the Borders broke into warm and spontaneous applause when he paid tribute to the welcome and on-going support he and his family had received in the area over many years, through thick and thin, and the interesting questions from the floor evoked extremely thoughtful and challenging responses.

The evening was expertly guided by Gerry Foley and following nearly two hours of enthralling chat, Pat met many audience members and signed dozens of books for a further 90 minutes.

Launching what is hoped will be an exciting and fruitful partnership for the Berwick and Borders population between The Maltings and Berwick Literary Festival, this thoroughly enjoyable evening augurs well for the future.

Pat played for Clyde, Chelsea, Everton, Tranmere Rovers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, and won 28 caps for Scotland, during his career.