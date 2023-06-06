News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Pat Nevin launches memoir Football and How to Survive It at The Maltings in Berwick

Football and How to Survive It: an evening with Pat Nevin came to Berwick last week.
By Andrew Deuchar
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

A large and very diverse audience was treated to a sparkling evening of story, memory and topical comment about top level football, players, managers and owners, the pressures on family life and much else besides – delivered with humour, panache and no little pathos – as the former top level football player in England and Scotland launched the second volume of his memoirs at The Maltings.

The enrapt crowd from Berwick and the Borders broke into warm and spontaneous applause when he paid tribute to the welcome and on-going support he and his family had received in the area over many years, through thick and thin, and the interesting questions from the floor evoked extremely thoughtful and challenging responses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The evening was expertly guided by Gerry Foley and following nearly two hours of enthralling chat, Pat met many audience members and signed dozens of books for a further 90 minutes.

The evening was expertly guided by Gerry Foley and following nearly two hours of enthralling chat, Pat, right in picture, met many audience members and signed dozens of books for a further 90 minutes.The evening was expertly guided by Gerry Foley and following nearly two hours of enthralling chat, Pat, right in picture, met many audience members and signed dozens of books for a further 90 minutes.
The evening was expertly guided by Gerry Foley and following nearly two hours of enthralling chat, Pat, right in picture, met many audience members and signed dozens of books for a further 90 minutes.
Most Popular

Launching what is hoped will be an exciting and fruitful partnership for the Berwick and Borders population between The Maltings and Berwick Literary Festival, this thoroughly enjoyable evening augurs well for the future.

Pat played for Clyde, Chelsea, Everton, Tranmere Rovers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, and won 28 caps for Scotland, during his career.

Always harbouring much wider interests than just football, he is also a well-known writer and broadcaster for, among others, the BBC and the Irish radio station Newstalk. He also loves DJing at clubs and festivals around the UK.

Related topics:Pat NevinBerwickScotlandBordersEnglandClyde