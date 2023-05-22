Paranormal Northumberland author Rob Kirkup to talk about his book at Waterstones in Morpeth
With a history as rich, yet bloody, as Northumberland has, it comes as little surprise that the county is regarded as being one of the most haunted in Britain.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:19 BST
In ‘Paranormal Northumberland’, local author Rob Kirkup draws on contemporary and historical sources to investigate some of the famous and lesser-known ‘haunted’ locations in the county.
And on Thursday, June 1, from 6pm, he will be talking about his book at Waterstones in Morpeth.
Tickets for the spine-tingling evening cost £5. For more information, go to www.waterstones.com/events/search/shop/morpeth