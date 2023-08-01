News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Organisers will 'have something special' for this year's Berwick Literary Festival

With 40 events between October 12 and 15, including 24 live sessions between the Friday night and the Sunday evening close, Berwick Literary Festival will have its most ambitious line-up for 2023 in the year of its 10th anniversary.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:31 BST
New for Berwick Literary Festival 2023 is a partnership with The Maltings that will see four major performers appear on its main stage over the weekend.New for Berwick Literary Festival 2023 is a partnership with The Maltings that will see four major performers appear on its main stage over the weekend.
New for Berwick Literary Festival 2023 is a partnership with The Maltings that will see four major performers appear on its main stage over the weekend.

New for 2023 is a partnership with The Maltings that will see four major performers appear on its main stage over the weekend.

Meanwhile, across town the typical wide range of novelists, historians, poets and travel writers, many very well-known, will be speaking over the weekend; there will be the always in-demand writing workshops and five Zoom sessions will bring to Berwick writers with international reputations from far away.

Festival director Michael Gallico said: “We will launch our full listing on August 31, but I know already there's a lot of interest in who's coming to Berwick. With the help of our sponsors, we think we have something special ready for October.”

To sign-up to the mailing list to get programme information first, go to www.berwickliteraryfestival.com

Related topics:OrganisersBerwick