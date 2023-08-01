New for Berwick Literary Festival 2023 is a partnership with The Maltings that will see four major performers appear on its main stage over the weekend.

New for 2023 is a partnership with The Maltings that will see four major performers appear on its main stage over the weekend.

Meanwhile, across town the typical wide range of novelists, historians, poets and travel writers, many very well-known, will be speaking over the weekend; there will be the always in-demand writing workshops and five Zoom sessions will bring to Berwick writers with international reputations from far away.

Festival director Michael Gallico said: “We will launch our full listing on August 31, but I know already there's a lot of interest in who's coming to Berwick. With the help of our sponsors, we think we have something special ready for October.”