A member of Northumberland Writers has had her first novel published which has now been nominated for a prestigious award.

Debut author, Jo Mabey has been nominated for the Lancashire Book of the Year Award – a children’s literature award judged by young people across Lancashire schools. The award has previously been won by recognised authors, Philip Pullman, Malorie Blackman and Anthony Horowitz.

Jo’s book, Polly Everett’s Other Worlds is described by herself as ‘a quirky little book for big thinkers’ and was published by Big Thinking Publishing in August this year.

The story is all about thirteen-year-old Polly, who is transported to a parallel universe whenever she sneezes.

“I wrote it for twelve-year-old me,” revealed Jo. “It’s exactly the kind of book I would have loved to read at that age.”

Although Jo lives in West Yorkshire, she became an online member of Northumberland Writers due to the group meeting on zoom and has now fell in love with the community.

Jo explained: “They welcomed me as an honorary Northumbrian and I have since met some of them in person when I was on holiday in the area.

“I love this part of the country, so am really happy to be part of its writing community.”

Jo is currently working on a sequel and says she has plans for at least two more books. She added: “Readers are already asking for more!”

Polly Everett’s Other Worlds by Jo Mabey is available from inkbookshop.com, as well as Amazon and other online bookshops.