Northumberland writer brings out her second book.

Following on from the success of her first book, Love Lindisfarne, Kimberely Adams is releasing Love Beyond Lindisfarne - a romantic comedy set in glorious Northumberland.

When Northeast writer Kimberley Adams brought out her debut Love Lindisfarne in October last year, she had no idea how popular the romantic comedy would prove to be. Releasing a book into the busy Christmas market, and as a debut self-published author, Kim knew that competition would be fierce, but the book held its own and the many five-star reviews that followed confirmed that readers loved the book – and Northumberland! Kim bowed to reader requests to write a follow on, and Love Beyond Lindisfarne, is due for release on Thursday 23 May.

‘I’ve been staggered by the response the first book got,’ said Kim. ’My instinct was that readers of this genre would love a book set in Northumberland, it’s such a special place. We have a wealth of fantastic local crime writers with books set all over the Northeast, but not so many romantic comedies, so it was time to redress the balance and what finer place than Lindisfarne for my first.’

What sets Kim’s books apart on the shelves is the fantastic artwork covers created by Sarah Farooqi, an artist based in Felton.

Glorious Northumberland graces the cover of Kim's latest book.

‘Sarah and I worked together to come up with visual representations of the stories inside both books and the covers are stunning and really catch the eye.’

Kim is proud to call Northumberland home, and as one reviewer put it ‘the book is a love letter to the Northeast.’