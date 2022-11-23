Northumberland geology book proves so popular that 2,000 more copies printed

Ian Jackson, author of Northumberland Rocks.

At the end of 2021, Northumberland Wildlife Trust printed 2,000 copies of a book titled Northumberland Rocks to celebrate its 50th anniversary and such has been the demand that 2,000 more have had to be re-printed.

Designed and written by Northumberland Wildlife Trust trustee and geologist Ian Jackson, it tells the amazing story of the county’s geological history from 425 million years ago right up to today and explains how and why its rocks are the reason for the region’s outstanding scenery and landscape.

Helen Stanton, owner The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick, says: “Northumberland Rocks took us completely by surprise as within just a few weeks it became our number one best seller. What a beautiful, engaging book with rocky tales and gorgeous full colour photographs that really show off Northumberland’s diverse landscape.”

Ian added: “I couldn’t be happier. From childhood I was always curious about the countryside around me, why is that hill there, what is that stone made of; so my choice of career was never a surprise.

"After more than 40 years working as a professional geologist, I wanted to use that experience to help others understand why our landscape is like it is. So I thought I’d see if I could write a book. That people have really enjoyed the book and engaged with their rocky past is just brilliant.”

Priced at £12, the book, published by Northern Heritage is available from www.northern-heritage.co.uk or www.nwt.org.uk/shop and Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre and Northumberlandia Visitor Centre, Amazon and bookshops.

