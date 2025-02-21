Farmer-turned author Charlie Bennett has published his second book of stories based on his encounters with wild and human life.

Climbing Stiles: A Wander Through the Countryside and Beyond follows the success of Down the Rabbit Hole: The Misadventures of an Unlikely Naturalist, published in 2022.

In both books, Charlie relates stories of life on his farm in Northumberland and his encounters with people going back over decades.

His whimsical style is by turns laugh-out-loud funny and deeply reflective as he reflects on the thoughts prompted by his encounters.

He said: “This book is different from the last in that as well as my beloved wildlife, my relationships with people play a larger role.”

On his land, Charlie aims to bring together sustainable farming and wildlife in a model he calls common-sense farming.

Charlie, who co-owns the Middleton North Farm on the River Wansbeck near Morpeth, added: “These stories began simply as a wish to record some of my experiences.

“I hope people enjoy them and if they also find the stories thought-provoking about the natural world and our place in it today, then I’ll be very happy.”

Climbing Stiles is prompting further interest in Charlie’s pioneering work in biodiversity as he continues to break new ground in supporting native wildlife species alongside sustainable stock farming designed to add to the diversity of flora and fauna on his farm.

He combines traditional livestock farming with habitat creation – developing a natural landscape of nutrient-rich pasture, wetland, hedgerows, meadow and woodland where animals, wildflowers, even ancient fungi, can thrive.

The new book is available priced £14.99 through selected bookshops and at www.charliebennettauthor.co.uk