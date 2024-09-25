Northumberland cook's new book aims to make Christmas 'happy and stress-free for everyone'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chatton cook Jane Lovett has a new festive-themed cookbook coming out.

The Get-Ahead Christmas Cook is being marketed as an essential Christmas kitchen companion – ensuring a happy and stress-free occasion for everyone.

It includes fail-safe recipes that can be prepared and often made ahead, along with hints, tips and menus for the big day and beyond.

Everything is covered, from canapés for Christmas drinks parties to hassle-free ideas for all kinds of seasonal entertaining, as well as foolproof recipes for the big day itself, including vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

Cook Jane Lovett. Picture: Tony Briscoe

There are also lots of creative tricks for using up leftovers, plus – if you have any room left – indulgent baking and sweet treats.

Jane is an experienced cook who runs sellout cookery demonstrations from her home and around the country.

She trained at Le Cordon Bleu, has taught at Leiths School of Food & Wine, contributed and produced recipes and food for cookery books and magazines as a food stylist, and run her own successful London catering business.

Jane enjoys growing her own fruit and vegetables, which are the starting point of many of her recipes. She shares seasonal recipes via her website newsletter www.janelovett.com and on Instagram @janelovetcookery.

Her cookbooks include Make It Easy, The Get Ahead Cook, Just One Pan and Deliciously Simple.

The Get-Ahead Christmas Cook is out on Thursday, October 3, published by Headline.

Jane is doing a Christmas demo event at The Mainstreet Trading Company in St Boswells on October 24. More details at: https://www.mainstreetbooks.co.uk/events/jane-lovett/