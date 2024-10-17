‘The Wicked Of The Earth’ is published on November 21.

England’s deadliest witch trial happened in the North East in 1650 when the Newcastle Corporation brought in an infamous Scottish witch finder and 16 accused witches were hung upon a triangular scaffold on the Town Moor.

Hexham-born author A. D. Bergin’s new thriller ‘The Wicked Of The Earth’ reveals the depth of greed and corruption that fuelled the killings.

He said: “What happened in Newcastle dwarves the more famous cases of Pendle or in East Anglia, yet remains largely unknown.

“This is Britain’s biggest witch trial, one in which the victims come from many of the leading merchant families, and where other Newcastle women organised a mass, all-female campaign to free them. Theirs is a story which deserves to be far better known.”

Across Northumberland and Durham, from Tweed to Tyne and beyond, hundreds, mostly women, were subject to the witch accusation between 1649 and 1650.

Bergin, together with other fiction authors, historians and heritage professionals, is working towards the 375th anniversary of the Newcastle executions to establish a permanent memorial to all of the victims.

“I hope that the release of ‘Wicked’ helps to raise awareness of the terrible injustices which took place all across the North East,” he added.

“Even today, we can take great pride in the defiance shown by the accused and the courage of the women who worked so hard to save them.”

‘The Wicked Of The Earth’ is published on November 21 and will be available in paperback, audio book and kindle versions online, in all good bookshops, and locally in Waterstones and independent bookshops across Northumberland and the North East. Email [email protected] for more information.