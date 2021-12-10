Northumberland author looks back on a lifetime of international travel in new book

Scott Weightman with his new book.

Scott Weightman developed his love of travel as a student in the Bellingham international camps of 1962 and 1963.

"They were life-changing events for me,” he said. “Socialising with students from many countries allowed me to experience different cultures, improve linguistic skills and build lasting friendships with many global citizens.

"It's never been about ticking places off a list for me – it’s the learning about different cultures and lifestyles.”

His travels have taken him to some 80 countries, including several trips to the former Soviet Union.

Scott was brought up in the Alnwick and Shilbottle area. His father, George Hopper, was a coal merchant based at Green Batt in Alnwick.

He went on to become a teacher at Berwick Grammar School and Berwick High School where he helped organise student exchanges to the USA, Soviet Union and what was Czechoslovakia.

Since retiring, he has travelled extensively in Asia and South America and taught in Poland, the Czech republic and Sri Lanka.

He is also a former county councillor and magistrate.

Any profits from the book are to be divided between Berwick Youth Project, Spittal Improvement Trust and Project Sri Lanka, set up in the wake of the devastating 2004 tsunami.

Mirror on a Lamp Post, published by The Weasel Publishing Company, is out on December 17 and available from The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick, Brands in Wooler, Cubby’s in Seahouses and Grieves, Berrydin Books, Harrisons and Slightly Foxed in Berwick. Scott will be at Grieves from 10am-12.30pm on December 18 for a book signing.

