A Northumberland author is launching her latest novel exploring the power of friendship, community and fresh starts in mid-life.

Caroline Roberts who lives in Chatton will be releasing her 12th book, The Second Chance Supper Club, on July 17.

Originally from Cornwall, Caroline has always had a passion for writing and began publishing her books around 10 years ago – crediting her move to the county for giving her the inspiration she needed.

Caroline said: “I didn't get published until I moved up here, I think when I moved to Northumberland it gave me my setting. Every book I have wrote has been set in Northumberland.

"The sense of community and old fashioned values here are still so strong, and that very much comes through in this new book.”

The Second Chance Supper Club follows a protagonist in her 50s who is going through a major life change after her husband has an affair which pushes her to move to a Northumberland village.

The book addresses important themes of finding love and friendship, community and following your dreams a second time around.

Caroline said: “There is a romantic element but I didn't want it to be just about romance. I think as you get older you start to understand love in all its forms.”

As a woman in her 50s, this is the first time Caroline has written about a main character her own age.

She added: “It’s been nice to write about someone my age, the book is all about finding yourself again and finding your own feet.

“When huge changes like this happen, the whole future you imagine for yourself is gone. She is in her big second chapter and doesn't realise it yet.”

Caroline’s existing work always carries feel-good tones, and the author has maintained an uplifting message in her latest book.

She added: “You can turn it on your head as an opportunity. My books are always quite uplifting. As much as they deal with real life issues, its important to give people hope as well.

"You can make friends again and start again – and you might find things about yourself in the process.”

Caroline will be at The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick at 11am on Saturday, July 19 for a signing following the books release.