Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Set in the bustling bars and streets of Whitley Bay in the 90s, a North Tyneside author has released his debut novel exploring gangland wars, drug deals and dangerous affairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austin Burke, 50, from Whitley Bay, had worked on the oil rigs for over 30 years before he was inspired by Netflix’s crime drama series’ to write his own novel, Crazy on The Waltzer.

The story centres around successful thief and his love interest, and criminals with control over Tyneside’s bar scene before they find themselves at the centre of a gangland war across Newcastle and the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It came to be because I was sitting towards the end of lockdown, watching some crime series' on Netflix and I said to my girlfriend, ‘I could write a better story than half of these’. “So, she was like ‘go on then’ and two days later I picked up the pen and just started writing.

Crazy on The Waltzer, by Austin Burke.

“I've never done any creative writing courses or anything like that, I just sort of sat down and cracked on with it and sent it away to get edited.”

Austin used real bars and nightclubs from the past as scenes for the story, incorporating elements of nostalgia for local readers.

He said: “The book is set in 1993 when Whitley Bay used to be really busy with lots of bars and nightclubs. The characters are all made up, but the bars and places and all the scenes are real places from the North Tyneside coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems to appeal to people about my age who remember the bars and the nightclubs. A lot of people on the reviews on Amazon have said it takes you back to being there.”

He added: “I didn't do it for the money, you don’t make much money from a book and once I've made the money back from producing it, my plan is to donate a percentage of the profits to charity.”

Crazy on The Waltzer has received positive reviews and feedback from readers, with 750 copies sold combined from Whitley Bay bookshop, The Bound, Tynemouth gift shop, To The Moon and Back, and Amazon.

Austin is currently working on a follow-up, which will feature many of the same characters.