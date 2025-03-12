New paranormal novel Echoes in the Mist explores the mystical and the macabre of the Scottish Highlands

Paranormal investigator and medium Michele Marie Liddle unveils a chilling, folklore-infused novel, Echoes in the Mist: Tales of the Highland Seer. This haunting tale of second sight, ancestral spirits, and a battle against malevolent forces is steeped in real supernatural experiences and Scottish legend.

A fusion of history and horror, Echoes in the Mist follows Eilidh MacKenzie, a young seer caught between worlds. As the mist thickens in the Highlands, an ancient entity awakens, testing Eilidh’s gifts and the legacy passed down through generations. Based on true paranormal encounters and Michele’s personal spiritual journey, the novel blurs the line between fiction and reality.

“The Highlands whisper their secrets, but are you ready to listen?”

Michele Marie Liddle is an experienced paranormal investigator, podcaster, and storyteller with a deep connection to Scotland’s supernatural past. She is the creator of Shell’s Spooky Stories, a fast-growing paranormal podcast that unearths ghostly encounters, eerie folklore, and real-life hauntings.

Michele has also worked with New Dawn Paranormal and appeared on multiple paranormal podcasts, sharing her expertise on hauntings, mediumship, and investigations.

With a blend of historical mystery and supernatural suspense, Echoes in the Mist is a must-read for fans of Susan Hill, Helen Phifer, and Uncanny with Danny Robins.

Now available worldwide from Amazon.