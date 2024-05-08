Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gillian Twine grew up near Alnwick and has written a darkly playful foray into the field of knowledge.

‘Subjects’ offers a unique take on mid-life self-discovery for anyone out there still wondering who they are and what they really know.

Gillian says her interest in creative writing was cultivated in a gloriously untidy house on the coast, where she grew up surrounded by unusual musical instruments, a lot of stray beach sand, and several thousand interesting books.

She has taught English in China, Poland and Peterborough, and now lives in Rutland, with her husband, two sons and a small flock of Indian Runner ducks.

Gillian explains: “This novel is inspired by my complete admiration for those people who excel at general knowledge. Those people who can – in addition to their day job - speak three languages, read braille, tie knots, name all the capital cities of the world, and change a tyre.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet some of these people in my work and travels. I am not one of them. I gained a doleful ‘D’ grade for General Studies at school, and still get hopelessly into knots with knots.

"Through the character of Sofia, who finds her shiny academic CV fairly worthless as she tries to navigate her shaky postnatal way through parenting three children, I explore what it might be like to get a more systematic grip on the world of general knowledge, and consider the value of academic study versus learning through experience.”