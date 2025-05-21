A Northumberland children’s book has launched featuring a heartwarming story of the counties wildlife, landscape and community.

The first book by small business owner Laura West, Pip the Puffin is an illustrated watercolour story following a curious puffin as he explores the rugged Northumberland coast.

The book is based on real puffin habitats only found on Coquet Island and the Farne Islands, and encourages children to embrace adventure while learning about the natural environment around them.

Proving popular with families and visitors, the book is being stocked by several local businesses, each deeply rooted in the area’s coastal heritage, including Lumiere, Amble, Amble Puffin Cruises and Lindisfarne Heritage Centre, Holy Island.

Pip the Puffin at Amble harbour.

Laura said: “Pip was created to celebrate the special connection so many of us feel with the Northumberland coast. He was inspired by time spent exploring the seaside with my little boy - watching puffins, collecting shells, and soaking up the wild beauty of this place.

“To now see Pip featured in such wonderful local businesses, alongside real puffins and authentic coastal storytelling, is incredibly meaningful. It’s so important that we teach the next generation about our coast, not just how to care for it, but how incredibly lucky we are to have it right on our doorstep.”

Laura has plans for future titles and new wildlife friends to join Pip on his journeys.

The launch is perfectly timed with Amble’s annual Puffin Festival (May 24 – 25), a community event that celebrates the region’s wildlife and welcomes nature-lovers of all ages.