Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Backstabber, the fifth crime fiction thriller in the Billie Wilde series by Lesbury author Marrisse Whittaker, has just been launched at the National Centre for the Written Word.

“It’s been a very busy six months,” Marrisse says . “As well as creating the books, It’s been nice to get out and about all over the country at major crime writing festivals, meeting readers, but especially here around the North East where the stories are mostly based.”

Backstabber has some action scenes around Berwick, and Amble, Alnmouth and the North Sea coast have all featured in past stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main character in all of the fast-moving thrillers, Billie Wilde, lives in Alnmouth and is young, attractive, feisty, witty and down to earth and can certainly take care of herself. She’s been inspired by the young women of the North East, who are so often wrongly portrayed as downtrodden victims in books, stage and on screen.

Marrisse Whittaker.

In Backstabber, former police detective and now private investigator Billie Wilde and her partner Ellis Darque, face the daunting task of investigating death threats against a local bakery. But Wilde and Darque have different ideas about how to handle the case.

Meanwhile, Billie is also grappling with another investigation. Young asylum seekers are disappearing without a trace.

“The main plotlines although fictional in this story, are reflected in real life events,” Marrisse says. “Since 2021, 440 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children placed in hotels have really gone missing, with 118 still unaccounted for when last reported in March. The youngest was 12 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have also seen problems in the news recently about potentially poisonous ready to eat products being recalled from major food retailers and online Deepfake porn. Similar issues are woven through the plotlines of Backstabber.”

Marrisse is a former TV producer and TV scriptwriter and so creates books that are easily adaptable for screen.

“The last Billie Wilde book, Buried Dreams and this one Backstabber, have been combined as a proposed six-part TV series. I have written the pilot script, so watch this space.” Marrisse smiles.