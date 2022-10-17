Little Buildings with Big Stories on The Northumberland Coast near Alnwick tells the intriguing tales behind some familiar places: the Hermitage at Warkworth, the tin church at Newton by the Sea, the Observatory at Ratcheugh, the Ferry Hut at Alnmouth, The Bathing House on the coast at Howick, the Armstrong Cottages at Bamburgh and the World War One barrack hut in Boulmer.

Well illustrated in colour, this little book reveals the stories behind the structures, who built them and why, and their function over centuries of Northumbrian history.

And soon to be seen in local retail outlets is Terry Quy’s new book of outings Inspired by Northumberland, which takes readers on short journeys to discover the legacy of famous artists who either lived or visited here: Turner, Winslow Homer, Bewick, Lady Waterford, Capability Brown, Lowry, Bell Scott, Girtin, The Pitmen Painters and John Martin.

The Bathing House, Howick by Margaret Stephenson.

The county’s landscapes, coastline, castles, animals and birds, its saints, legends, history and people have long been an inspiration for artists, and Terry’s well illustrated book takes us to the sources of those inspirations.

Both lift the spirits on a walk or short drive as the days shorten and cooler air blows in.

More local jaunts, or perhaps in this case pilgrimages, can be planned with the help of Terry’s previous publication, Northumberland’s Holiest Places, which is also available in local

shops, or by phoning 01665 577597.

