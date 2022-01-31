New book tells the story of Anglo-Saxon Bamburgh

Accessing Aidan: The Story of the Bamburty Ossuary.

The book ‘Accessing Aidan, the story of the Bamburgh Ossuary’ covers the creation of a brand-new resting place in the crypt of St Aidan’s Church, Bamburgh for over 100 Anglo-Saxon skeletons, originally excavated from the sand dunes to the south of Bamburgh Castle.

It also explores the life and work of the gentle saintly Aidan as well as the fabric of the church dedicated to him.

Contributors include archaeologists Graeme Young and Jessica Turner, the osteologist Professor Charlotte Roberts, author John Connell, and architect Robert McKibbin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its publication was made possible through the generous support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, as part of the wider ‘Accessing Aidan’ project to showcase and share the heritage of Bamburgh to new audiences in innovative ways.

Jessica Turner said: “This book is a brilliant conclusion to the Accessing Aidan project and years of hard work by so many people. I really hope that the amazing, varied contributions appeal to a wide audience; there really is something for everybody in this book”.

David Renwick, Director of England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "This wonderful new book will ensure that these amazing stories are preserved for years to come, meaning that local communities and visitors can learn more about Bamburgh’s rich heritage.”