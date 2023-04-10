Clive and his wife, Joan, undertook a 1,900 mile odyssey around the ‘edges of England’ in 2018.

The book explores not only the perils and joys of driving an electric vehicle, but also the reality of life on England’s periphery – the ‘left behind’ areas that, by voting for Brexit, changed the course of British history.

Charging Around, Exploring the Edges of England in an Electric Car by Clive Wilkinson is launched at the Jubilee Hall in Rothbury on Thursday, April 20 at 7pm. It is free to attend and refreshments will be provided.

Clive and Joan Wilkinson.

Clive will give a fascinating account of the adventure and the book and it will be available to purchase for £9.99.

