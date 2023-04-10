News you can trust since 1854
New book on Rothbury couple's electric car adventure to be launched

An event is being held in Rothbury to celebrate the launch of local man Clive Wilkinson’s new book.

By Ian Smith
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST

Clive and his wife, Joan, undertook a 1,900 mile odyssey around the ‘edges of England’ in 2018.

The book explores not only the perils and joys of driving an electric vehicle, but also the reality of life on England’s periphery – the ‘left behind’ areas that, by voting for Brexit, changed the course of British history.

Charging Around, Exploring the Edges of England in an Electric Car by Clive Wilkinson is launched at the Jubilee Hall in Rothbury on Thursday, April 20 at 7pm. It is free to attend and refreshments will be provided.

Clive and Joan Wilkinson.Clive and Joan Wilkinson.
Clive will give a fascinating account of the adventure and the book and it will be available to purchase for £9.99.

You can read more about the book here: https://www.eye-books.com/books/charging-around

