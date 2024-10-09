Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What chance circumstance brought Queen Victoria for an impromptu overnight stay at the seat of Earl Grey?

Find out more in Howick Reflections, a book of 12 illustrated poems, one for each month of the year.

Written and painted by local writer and artist Terry Quy, all the pieces are inspired by life past and present on Howick Estate, and by its unique rural and coastal setting.

Terry’s colourful, stylised paintings feature local buildings and landscapes, animals and people. Her accessible poetry, both rhyming and free verse, tells their stories. Who might the children in her picture Onlookers at the Bathing House be?

Onlookers at The Bathing House.

Published by the Howick Heritage Group, a registered charity which supports local projects, conservation of the natural environment is an underlying theme of the book.

Currently available in both paperback and hardback from the Accidental Bookshop, Alnwick, and from Howick Hall admissions kiosk until its winter closure mid-November, both are also available on request by contacting www.goldkeycommissions.co.uk