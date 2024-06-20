New book explores Hadrian’s Wall country with gloriously vibrant and atmospheric imagery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The legacy and landscape of Hadrian’s Wall are beautifully depicted in a new book by photographer Roger Clegg. Enjoy a visual journey through this region rich in dramatic history and rugged nature, with a coffee table-style book, ‘Hadrian’s Wall’. Written by archaeologist Paul Frodsham and with a foreword by author LJ Ross, the book covers the northern border counties that Hadrian’s Wall inhabits.

Hadrian’s Wall is a cultural stalwart in Northern England, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site was originally built as a defensive structure by the Romans after emperor Hadrian visited Britain in AD 122. It stretches from the North Sea to the Solway Firth covering parts of counties Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, and Cumbria, collectively known as Hadrian’s Wall country.

Roger has captured the combined landscape along the Wall and reflects a myriad of moods from dawn until dusk, during all seasons. Expect to see blazing skies, snow blankets, atmospheric fog and much more in this stunning book. The famous area, which encompasses rolling hills, castles, churches, and the flowing River Tyne and its tributaries, is close to photographer Roger’s heart. He has now lived five miles from Hadrian’s Wall, in Hexham, for 34 years.

Roger explains: “I have derived great pleasure from my photography of Hadrian’s Wall and the resulting pictures. To be present when the sun first appears as a pinpoint of light above the crags is always magical. To watch the mist and fog forming, gently undulating, waxing, and waning in the hollow and at the base of the crag is spellbinding.”

Muckelbank Crags Walltown

Visitors will find many of Britain’s most-loved Roman sites along Hadrian’s Wall, including Vindolanda, Segedunum and Housesteads. The Wall also reaches Newcastle upon Tyne and Carlisle, with all rural and urban elements of this Roman structure explored in the book.

By leafing through the pages, you’ll follow the course of Hadrian’s Wall starting in the east through Tyneside with its history steeped in engineering innovation. Landmarks cover the Millennium Bridge, Theatre Royal and Newcastle Castle (built upon the remains of the Roman fort of Pons Aelius).

Across to the west is England’s most sparsely populated county, Northumberland, which boasts a patchwork of spacious greenery and vast skies offering unspoilt views. At this point you’ll see the cottage of father and son steam locomotion innovators George and Robert Stephenson, dappled in golden sunlight. Norman structure Prudhoe Castle is another site of note that has been captured by Roger in all its signature splendour.

Throughout the book, you can soak up Roger’s scenic imagery of historical sites such as Aydon Castle near market town Corbridge and St Oswald’s Church overlooking North Tyneside and its surrounding hills. Enjoy all-season photography of impressive Roman remnants at sites including Housesteads, Peel Gap, Walltown Crags and Caw Gap.

Photographer Roger Clegg

South of Hadrian’s Wall, the River Tyne winds along an area of farmland before reaching the moorland of the North Pennines. Meanwhile, at its northerly point, Hadrian’s Wall surveys the hills, rivers and Kielder Water leading up to the Scottish Border. Where Hadrian’s Wall reaches Cumbria, pictures portray pink autumnal skies, summer sunshine and crisp snow, at locations like Pike Hall Tower (a signal tower predating the Wall itself), and Lanercost Priory.

The book is a whistle-stop tour of the vast areas which the Wall runs through, with its highlights captured beautifully by Roger’s photographic insight. Archaeologist Paul Frodsham weaves historical detail throughout, with interesting information written about each location and landscape.

Because of its status as a site of cultural significance, Roger has donated all his photography to UNESCO in aid of the protection and promotion of Hadrian’s Wall. The book ‘Hadrian’s Wall’ is published in association with the UNESCO, as the organisation will also receive 10% of the profits from every book sold.

Roger will be signing his new book at The Sill on Hadrian’s Wall between 11 am and 2 pm on Saturday 29th June and looks forward to meeting readers there.

Photographer Roger Clegg

As Roger highlights: “I have enjoyed my photography of Hadrian’s Wall country. I hope you get the same pleasure from looking at this book as I have in creating it.”

A wonderful souvenir for visitors to the Wall and those with a keen interest in local history, ‘Hadrian’s Wall’ is a 128-page hardback book priced at £20 and published by Northern Heritage.

Hardback: 128 pages, £20ISBN: 9781739486105OUT NOW