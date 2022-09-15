Stephen Boyd’s book, A Quite Unlikely Traveller’ is being launched on Friday night at Warkworth Cricket Club – which also happens to be his 40th birthday.

"It’s an unusual way of getting people to celebrate my birthday with me,” he laughs.

The memoir covers his most interesting travel experiences, beginning in 2004 with a cricket exchange to Warkworth, New Zealand and a link formed between the two primary schools.

Stephen Boyd and his new book.

"It was this time of year in 2004 that I first had the idea of going overseas,” he revealed. “I was playing cricket for Warkworth and we’d had a good season but then it comes to an end and I was thinking it’s a long time until we start up again in April.

"There’s a sign just up the road from the cricket club which says ‘Welcome to Warkworth, twinned with Warkworth, New Zealand, and I thought that sounded the perfect place to do it.”

The ensuing years also saw him visit China, India, Australia, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Bolivia, Venezuela and the USA where his anxiety issues struck badly.

"I suffer from chronic anxiety and have had some hard times that resulted in me having to leave jobs or being unable to continue my studies,” he said. “When I was in California I just had to come home, it got so bad.

"I felt it was important to talk about the mental health aspect of my life and some of the challenges I’ve faced being away from home.

"Travelling has helped me to overcome those anxieties and fears and prove to myself that you don’t have to be 100% sure of yourself to take something on. Sometimes you’ve just got to give it a go and see what happens.”

Stephen, who lives in South Broomhill and has helped to develop junior and ladies cricket at Warkworth, added: “There can be a sense that travelling is something for the fearless, adventurous and self-confident. This book challenges this notion and shows that independent travel can be for anyone with an imagination.

"It’s been an enjoyable experience to look back at my old diaries and put the stories together into one book.