New book by Morpeth author is part of the Von Werstein trilogy
Restoration is the second instalment in the Von Werstein trilogy following Helen and her husband, former Wehrmacht General Karl, as they struggle to adjust to their new lives.
Jan said: “I never intended to write a sequel to Deception, but I found the characters Helen and Karl remained with me and their story seemed to flow seamlessly into post-war Germany – their history became my history; their story, my story.
“As the book progressed, the characters took on lives of their own, which I felt part of and familiar with. This connection to their lives and family history has extended into an upcoming third instalment, Destiny.”
Published by Cranthorpe Millner Publishers, Restoration will be available from April 29 in paperback (£12.99) and Kindle format.
