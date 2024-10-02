New book by father and daughter to be launched as part of Bookshop Day Saturday event in Alnwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:43 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 11:36 GMT
Becca and Mike Poremba with their new book.Becca and Mike Poremba with their new book.
Becca and Mike Poremba with their new book.
A new book by a father and daughter is inspired by the Northumberland landscape and the colours of autumn.

Mike and Becca Poremba live in Felton and the images and words produced for ‘CROW’ reflect the huge influence that the county has had on them and their family.

The story of a journey to find treasure will be launched with a book signing at The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick on Bookshop Day Saturday, October 12 from 2pm.

Becca has exhibited her paintings at Gallery Forty5 in Felton and the book is illustrated throughout with Becca’s paintings that incorporate locally sourced natural pigments – sea coal, charcoal, elderberry and sandstone.

Also lined up at The Accidental Bookshop on the same day are Jane Lovett at 11am as she promotes her new book ‘The Get-Ahead Christmas Cook'. Naomi Kelsey will be there at 2.30pm with her novel, The Burnings, about the Berwick Witch Trials followed at 3pm by Ian Kerr, The Birds of Holy Island, and, at 3.30pm, Chris Metherell - ’The Plants of Holy Island’.

