Becca and Mike Poremba with their new book.

A new book by a father and daughter is inspired by the Northumberland landscape and the colours of autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike and Becca Poremba live in Felton and the images and words produced for ‘CROW’ reflect the huge influence that the county has had on them and their family.

The story of a journey to find treasure will be launched with a book signing at The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick on Bookshop Day Saturday, October 12 from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becca has exhibited her paintings at Gallery Forty5 in Felton and the book is illustrated throughout with Becca’s paintings that incorporate locally sourced natural pigments – sea coal, charcoal, elderberry and sandstone.

Also lined up at The Accidental Bookshop on the same day are Jane Lovett at 11am as she promotes her new book ‘The Get-Ahead Christmas Cook'. Naomi Kelsey will be there at 2.30pm with her novel, The Burnings, about the Berwick Witch Trials followed at 3pm by Ian Kerr, The Birds of Holy Island, and, at 3.30pm, Chris Metherell - ’The Plants of Holy Island’.