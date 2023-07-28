New book by Alnwick Castle guide details the valiant role of Percy Tenantry Volunteers in Napoleonic Wars

‘To The Call of Bugles – A History of the Percy Tenantry Volunteers 1798–1814’ - is published on Thursday, August 3 and there is a launch event at Alnwick Castle on Friday, August 4.

The 272-page biography has been written with exclusive access to the current Duke of Northumberland’s treasure trove of archive records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is for anyone with an interest in military history, especially the Revolutionary and the Napoleonic war period, and for those looking at the local history of Northumberland, and especially Alnwick Castle.

To The Call of Bugles by Bill Openshaw.

Ralph Percy, Duke of Northumberland, in the foreword, writes: ‘A well-researched book on the Percy Tenantry Volunteers and providing a fascinating account of a dangerous period when Europe’s troubles threatened to spill onto our shores.’

Bill, born in Sunderland but now living in Northumberland, is a radio engineer by trade. He later served as a prisoner officer for 16 years.

With a lifelong interest in military history and the Napoleonic wars, Bill has been a Napoleonic re-enactor for over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The history of Britain’s conflict with France between 1793 and 1815 is well documented. Nevertheless, one aspect that has scant coverage, is that of the role of the Volunteers.

"In 1798, afraid of impending invasion by France’s all-conquering armies the British desperately needed to defend their shores.

"To The Call of Bugles reveals, for the first time, how among those who stood forward in Home Guard style military bodies, there was no finer example than that of the valiant Percy Tenantry Volunteers, created by the 2nd Duke of Northumberland, General Hugh Percy.

"This amateur body of men, 1,500 strong, consisting of cavalry, artillery and riflemen, was put together, trained, armed, dressed and operated by General Hugh Percy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This book provides stories from the original volunteers, an in-depth understanding of how such a corps was organised and reveals how they were fashioned into an elite and innovative fighting force.”