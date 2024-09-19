Morpeth independent bookshop relocates to new premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-loved independent bookshop has recently moved to new Morpeth premises and celebrated with an opening day attended by two local authors and book lovers of all ages.

Bookshop owner Jane explains: “It is a dream come true to run a Morpeth bookshop and I certainly didn’t intent to relocate so soon. However, when the Packhorse Yard premises became available, I knew it was too good an opportunity to pass up.”

The recent opening event saw local children’s author Louise Dodd entertain children with a story time event and sign copies of The owl who hooted happiness. In the afternoon adult contemporary fiction author Jackie Watson chatted with visitors and signed copies of her Greek-based novel Apokeri Bay.

Bookshop owner Jane enjoying a sit down in the Dragon in the Clock Tower courtyard

Morpeth resident Jane added: “I’m thrilled with the reception we’ve received from existing and new customers. They’ve all commented on our lovely new location with its outdoor courtyard and the wonderful range of books by local authors we stock.”

Former primary school teacher Jane has a passion for developing children’s love of reading and stories. In addition to traditional bestsellers, her shop aims to champion the marvellous North East, by stocking a varied selection of fiction and non-fiction books about the North East and those written by local authors. There are books and gifts for children of all ages, and adults which are carefully chosen for quality.

Northumberland-raised author Jackie Watson commented: “I was delighted to be asked to The Dragon in the Clock Tower opening event. Morpeth is extremely lucky to have such a wonderful independent bookshop that supports local authors. Jane is very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful and is always happy to provide recommendations on what books to buy.”

The Dragon in the Clock Tower Independent Bookshop is ideally situated in Packhorse Yard with a range of other independent businesses. It is off thriving Newgate Street and around the corner from Grade II* Listed Morpeth Clock Tower. Opening hours are Wed – Sat. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and author events. The owl who hooted happiness by Louise Dodd and Apokeri Bay by Jackie Watson are both available in store to buy.