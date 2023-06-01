Charlie Bennett wrote his first book, Down the Rabbit Hole, during lockdown when he gave up his recruitment business to focus on the farm.

The novel, a light-hearted yet thought-provoking collection of observations, reflects on Charlie’s reconnection to nature as he strives to make his farm sustainable for both food production and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie, who co-owns the Middleton North Estate on the River Wansbeck, near Morpeth, said: “These stories began simply as a wish to record some of my experiences. Then I was asked to write a column in The Northumbrian magazine, and now – to my great surprise – it’s been turned into a book.

Charlie Bennett, a farmer who has just published his debut novel.

“I can’t really believe it. I’m amazed and delighted to be a published author and I just hope people will like it. If they also find it thought-provoking about the natural world and our place in it today, then I’ll be very happy.”

The book is prompting new interest in Charlie’s pioneering work in biodiversity, having spent the last three years breaking new ground in supporting native wildlife species alongside sustainable stock farming designed to add to the diversity of flora and fauna on his farm.

Charlie added: “Nature is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For years, I’ve been brewing a vision of what this place could look like as a viable business that would support both wildlife and traditional livestock, and giving up my business in 2020 has allowed me to try it out at last.

Down the Rabbit Hole is a light-hearted and thought-provoking read.

“It’s hard, and the daily challenges range from the very serious to the absurd, but it is working and is truly rewarding.”

Charlie combines traditional livestock farming with habitat creation, developing a natural landscape of nutrient-rich pasture, wetland, hedgerows, meadow and woodland where animals, wildflowers, even ancient fungi can thrive.

He is working with Northumberland Rivers Trust, the Environment Agency, Natural England and others to save numerous native species such as the white- clawed crayfish, which is extremely rare yet critical to the river ecosystem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All profits made from Charlie’s new book will go back into the biodiversity project, which is well on its way to restoring multiple native species to the estate.