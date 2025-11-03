A stellar cast-list of writers has been lined up for the next Morpeth Book Festival.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will take place on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.

The festival’s own patron – award-winning Northumberland author/screenwriter Mari Hannah, the creator of the Kate Daniels series, the Ryan & O'Neil and the Stone & Oliver series – will be in conversation with television presenter Steph McGovern talking about Steph’s debut novel, Deadline.

They will be later followed on the festival stage by another flagship-show television journalist and presenter Sally Magnusson, who will discuss her latest novel written from tales her father Mastermind’s Magnus told her about Norseland myths from his birth country of Iceland. Sally will be in conversation with Edward Bindloss.

Scottish literary legend Alistair Moffat will make a return visit to Morpeth to talk about how his latest book, which powerfully tells the story of the history of the North Sea and how it shaped the futures of the east coasts of England and Scotland.

Thriller writer T M Logan, whose books have sold more than six million copies worldwide, will discuss his career as well as his latest novel ‘The Weekend’.

Novelist B A Paris, a New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling author, local writer Trevor Wood and barrister-turned author Guy Morpuss will join forces to present a unique question-and-answer session about how to successfully write and publish crime stories.

Hugh Mitford Raymond will talk about the Mitford family dynasty, who owned and managed a huge estate on the outskirts of Morpeth for almost a thousand years, and Bridget Gubbins will also be back at the festival introducing her latest book with the intriguing title of ‘My Mother and the Curate’.

Plenty more authors will be talking about their work during the weekend and there will also be a ‘Talking Business with Writers’ workshop at Morpeth Library – hosted by Elaine Cusack and Hannah Hoare, officers from the Business and IP Centre East – to help budding authors find out more about how to achieve their literary goals, before inviting them to share their stories and poems in an open-mic session.

The fourth festival is once again being organised by Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) and Northumberland Libraries and will be held at St George’s United Reformed Church, The Chantry Tourist Information Centre, Morpeth Library and the rugby club on Mitford Road.

Festival director Frank Rescigno from GMDT said: “At the conclusion of our third book festival last March, we wondered if we would ever be able to top, or even match, the quality of writers we had attracted to Morpeth, but with a few months still to go before our 2026 festival we are confident we will be able to do that with the number of top authors who will be joining us next March.

“Our advice to people wanting to hear our authors next spring is to book their tickets early because they are going to be in great demand.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/morpeth-book-festival or at The Chantry.