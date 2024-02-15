Morpeth author Bridget Gubbins has once again gone back to her youth for her latest book.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from Cold War, Warm Hearts, the story of the hitchhiking adventures along the 1960s open roads of the UK and abroad is written in her pre-married name, Bridget Ashton.

Stories scribbled in her diary during these experiences helped her to put together Hit the Road, Gals. The release date is February 28 and it will be formally launched at next month’s Morpeth Book Festival.

Armed with sixpenny Esso road maps and thumbing rides from friendly lorry drivers, Bridget and some of her friends journey through Wales, Scotland and onwards to London.

Bridget Gubbins, then Bridget Ashton, with a village family in the Sahara, 1965.

Venturing abroad, they find themselves enchanted by the romance of France, navigate Spanish landscapes fraught with both beauty and danger, fend off proposals of marriage on the back of a lorry travelling through the Atlas Mountains and revel in the soul-stirring folk music of Ireland.

Bridget said: “We are launching my new book at the Morpeth Book Festival with a little drama. A special visitor is coming back to life.

“The imperious vice-principal of the teacher’s college I attended in those wild 60s days will be back behind his desk. And he will be pulling me and my girl student friends in for questioning – ‘Where did you spend the weekend? Who were you with?’ Questions like that. I’ll have to do my best to dodge the answers.”

