Morpeth author Bridget Gubbins’ book, Cold War, Warm Hearts, has been presented to the Jagiellonian Library in Krakow, Poland, part of the Jagiellonian University, which has one of the largest and richest collections in Poland.

The book was presented by Polish journalist Janusz Zareba.

He said: "Bridget Ashton visited Poland in the middle of 1966. It was a period of relative calm in social and political life. She was able to travel freely around Poland, be hosted in private homes and met with great kindness, hospitality and willingness to help.

"She was helped by the formal institution of hitchhiking (completely unknown in other communist countries) and a network of cheap international youth hostels.

Polish journalist Janusz Zareba with Bridget's book.

He added: “Using her diary records, Bridget has produced a testimony of the times of the Cold War for general readers and also for historians who are increasingly engaged in reproducing the events of that time.”

Bridget said: “My travels were made in a time of tension which I hoped would never return. In its present war with Ukraine, Russia is once more dangerously close to the border with Poland.

"In summer 1966 very few westerners were able to wander freely, but I made friends with young people who longed to visit the forbidden west. The Soviet army still had a presence in Poland. I’m glad that my book is available for sociology and history students in Poland.”

Cold War, Warm Hearts is part of the new Hay Girl trilogy which was launched in December 2024 in Morpeth library. The book, in author’s name Bridget Ashton, is available on Amazon.