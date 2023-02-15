Crookham village hall.

The free event on Tuesday, February 28 at 2.30pm was arranged by Crookham Book Club.

Shaun will be discussing his debut novel, A Death Worth Waiting For, the inspiration behind this extensively researched historical thriller, and will take questions from the audience.

The book, set in Northumberland, the U.S.A. and France between the late 1850s and 1905, follows the sometimes terrifying adventures of a Northumberland lad, Michael Wilkinson, who when framed for murder, escapes across the Atlantic to Pennsylvania. But fate hasn't finished with Michael and very soon he is on the run across the continent to save his life, fleeing from the ruthless Kerr brothers who are bent on having their revenge after Michael's testimony at a murder trial helps send their cousin to the gallows.

A limited number of copies will be available for purchase on the day.

Shaun's second book, The Girl Who Saved A Butterfly will be published in early March.

Shaun is currently working on his third novel, provisionally titled, From The Ruins Of The Life I Led.

