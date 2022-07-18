Meet former Newcastle United player and physio Paul Ferris at book signing session in Morpeth

The signing session will take place at Waterstones Morpeth.

The Magic in the Tin by Paul Ferris is a follow-up to his award-winning memoir, The Boy on the Shed.

Paul had successfully forged a post-football career as a physio, barrister and a CEO, and was just about to publish his first book. But then he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In this brutally honest account, yet with plenty of humour, Paul tells the story of what happened next.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The session where he will be signing copies of his book starts at 1pm.

The book is described by publisher Bloomsbury as “courageous, life-affirming and beautifully written”.