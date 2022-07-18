Meet former Newcastle United player and physio Paul Ferris at book signing session in Morpeth

The Magic in the Tin by Paul Ferris is a follow-up to his award-winning memoir, The Boy on the Shed.
Paul had successfully forged a post-football career as a physio, barrister and a CEO, and was just about to publish his first book. But then he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
In this brutally honest account, yet with plenty of humour, Paul tells the story of what happened next.
The session where he will be signing copies of his book starts at 1pm.
The book is described by publisher Bloomsbury as “courageous, life-affirming and beautifully written”.
It also says: “From harrowing surgery, humiliating procedures and excruciating consultations, he candidly opens up about his fight against cancer and, having survived, the life-changing consequences as he strives to become the man he used to be once again.”