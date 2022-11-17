Stephen Platten will be signing copies of his book ‘Northumberland: A Guide’ from 2pm on Saturday, November 26.

The Shell petroleum logo is one of the best-recognised logos globally – but it was not just the visual arts where the brand made its name.

Through its sponsorship, the Shell Guides were originally a 20th-century series of guidebooks on the counties of Britain. Northumberland was included.

Stephen Platten has put together 'Northumberland: A Guide' in the tradition of the Shell County Guides.

Stephen has put together Northumberland: A Guide in this tradition. With more than 240 photographs and maps (including a colour section), it begins with three chapters on the land, the county’s history and the culture.

Following this is a gazetteer of places, including even the tiniest hamlets, and it covers the whole county from Allendale to Berwick and Blyth and Ashington to West Woodburn and Bellingham.

Although Shell decided to cease sponsorship in 1985, the tradition has refused to lie down.

Peter Burton, one of the regular photographers for the series, published North Yorkshire in 2006, Bill Glossop published West Yorkshire in 2012 and Stephen felt the time was right to do a similar guide for Northumberland to pilot a way through recent decades and the changes that have happened in these years.

He said: “It is a book that has been lovingly crafted and I hope it will be of immense interest to both residents and visitors of Northumberland alike.”