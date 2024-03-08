Local author debuts first novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fae Ainslie (Faith Butler), local author from Ashington, has published her first crime novel 'Gods Among Kings' last November.

The novel follows the story of a young bartender and her team as they go head to head with a dangerous gang to prove the innocence of their friend.

Faith was born to parents, Hilda and Michael, and grew up in the North of England with her parents and her older sister and younger brother. Faith did not discover her passion for reading until her later teenage years when her high school librarian recommended Cassandra Clare's, City of Bones. And since - Faith cannot be found without a book.

Her year 10 English teacher had told Faith of a quote by author, Toni Morrison, “If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.”

With the advice in mind - Faith wrote the first in a planned series of crime/mystery and suspense novels, Gods Among Kings.