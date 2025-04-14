Local animal charities to benefit from new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Amble writer has collaborated with local artists to produce a booklet that will be sold to benefit animal charities.

Eleven artists contributed drawings for the poems in ‘For the Love of Dogs’ by local author Ali Rowland, which also includes a link to a film poem by Ali with original music by Flockham Sisby, and a hand printed bookmark by Lewis Dimmick - LD Fine Art.

Ali is printing the pamphlets herself and donating them to the dog charity shops on Queen’s Street, Amble for them to sell, with all the proceeds kept by the charities.

Ali said: "I wanted to do something to help these charities, as they often struggle to raise funds. I decided to produce these booklets, and donate them to the shops so that they could sell them and use the proceeds to support the work they do looking after and rehoming dogs."

Local writer Ali Rowland

The poems cover all aspects of owning a dog from the excitement and exhaustion of looking after a puppy to seeing the fun dogs can have on the beach. Locals might recognise some of the settings, and Ali hopes visitors may also want one as a souvenir of their holiday.

Many of the artists attend the monthly Crit meetings organised by Dovecote Street Arts, and Jim Donnelly, Co-Director of Dovecote Street Arts did the design work for the booklet.

Ali said: "I gave a presentation at one of the meetings and asked if anyone would like to help with the project. I was overwhelmed by the response and the quality of the contributions. We have amazing artistic talent in this area, and the Crit meetings are an ideal forum to promote this kind of collaboration.

"I’d like to thank all the artists involved: Christine Daniel, Lewis Dimmick - LD Fine Art, Larraine Duquemin, Carmen Gordon, Angi Hodges, Sally Howarth, Christine Lewsey, Ann O’Toole, Max Shepherd, Rachel Sutherland, and Lorraine Udell."

The booklets are now available from Alexa’s Canine Trust, Northumberland Dog Rescue, and SHAK.