L.J Ross: Surprise signing at Alnwick bookshop following the announcement of a new Northumbrian mini-series
The author attended the event at the Alnwick bookshop, owned by Forum Books, on Sunday.
The event was said to have a fantastic turn-out, allowing fans an opportunity to have their copies from the successful DCI Ryan series signed, and leaving the shop with limited signed books left to order.
This comes after L.J Ross’ took to Facebook to reveal her plans for a new mini-series of romantic suspense novels, set in differing villages across the Northumberland coast, describing the series as: "A little bit like my Cornish Summer Suspense, but up North.”
The Ponteland-born author credits Northumbrian landscapes as the inspiration behind her existing works, and continues to set her novels across the county.
Forum Books urge those who would like one of the remaining signed copies to get in touch.
