Marrisse Whittaker, who is from Lesbury, writes crime thrillers that are set across the Northumberland region.

The books have been selling well locally and she has had people message her about going to visit the locations in the books.

She said: “I’ve had messages from readers who, having read the books, then have visited some of the locations featured, whilst in Northumberland. It’s great fun to see them posing in a photo by one spot or another than they have searched out.”

Over the past few months, the local Running Fox cafe outlets have been selling hundreds of copies of Marrisse’s signed books amongst foodie treats and creations made by other by local crafts people.

Now Whickham Cottage Crafts has also taken an interest in Marrisse’s crime thriller and owner Sam McDine, who has been stocking Marrisse’s books for only a couple of weeks, has already taken a second delivery due to selling out.

Sam works with over 75 independent suppliers in the North East and supplies to holiday lets, corporate clients and people looking for special locally created gifts.

She said: “My customers just can’t get enough of them.

“Marrisse is a fabulous author,” she added. “They love her local connections and familiar places she mentions in her books, that have us on the edge of our seats wanting more.”

“It was really exciting to get a call from Sam, asking to stock my books in her outlets and especially in her bespoke picnic hampers,” Marrisse adds.

“I can’t think of anything nicer than my books being snuggled next to all of those artisan, chocolates, chutneys, candles, tailor-made board games and cakes.”